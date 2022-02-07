Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Torino star

Inter Milan will compete with Juventus for Torino’s Gleison Bremer in the summer.

The Brazilian has been developing well at the Turin side and has caught the attention of many clubs on the continent.

Juve has been linked with a move for him for much of this season because they could lose Matthijs de Ligt at the end of this campaign.

Signing Bremer looked like it would be straightforward, but Calciomercato.it is now revealing that Inter will battle them for his signature.

The report claims they have given up on Stefan de Vrij as his performance level continues to drop.

The Dutchman was poor as AC Milan came from a goal down to beat them 2-1 and they will now sell him to a Premier League club in the summer.

The Nerazzurri have now identified Bremer as the perfect replacement for the Dutchman.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been developing his game very well at Torino and should make the step up to a bigger club soon.

Juve wants to regulate the salary it offers to players and that could see them struggle to keep De Ligt on a new contract.

If they cash in on him, Bremer should cost significantly less than they would make from the Dutchman’s sale.