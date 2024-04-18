Gleison Bremer garnered significant interest from Juventus and Inter Milan during his time at Torino, being widely regarded as one of the top defenders in Serie A.

Ultimately, Bremer opted to join Juventus, but both clubs find themselves in another battle for a Torino defender, reminiscent of the situation in 2022.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, both Juventus and Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Alessandro Buongiorno, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A in recent months.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Buongiorno and believes he is now ready to make the leap to a bigger club.

While Juventus aims to secure a deal for Buongiorno in the upcoming months, the process may not be straightforward, as Inter Milan is also keen on acquiring the defender and they are confident in their ability to outmanoeuvre Juventus in the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Buongiorno has been one of the best defenders in the league, and we must show our superiority by signing him.

He might also wish to remain in Turin, making it easier for him to join us over Inter.