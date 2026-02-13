Juventus sit twelve points behind Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table, but they have an opportunity to reduce that deficit by three points in their upcoming encounter. At this stage of the season, it is difficult to argue that Juventus remain genuine contenders for the Scudetto, yet securing a Champions League position remains a priority.

Although a title challenge may be out of reach, points in this fixture are crucial for Juve’s ambitions of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition. Finishing outside the Champions League would represent a significant setback for the Old Lady, regardless of their position relative to Inter.

Inter’s Strong Form

Inter Milan has rebounded from a slow start to become the most consistent side in Serie A this season. Under the guidance of Cristian Chivu, the club aims to continue the momentum established by Simone Inzaghi, maintaining their position at the summit and asserting their dominance in the league.

Despite Inter’s strong campaign, Juventus are focused solely on securing three points in this match. That objective, however, will be far from straightforward. In the reverse fixture, Inter were defeated 4-3 in Turin, a thrilling encounter that highlighted Juve’s attacking capabilities.

Recent Head-to-Head Record

When travelling to face Inter, Juventus drew 4 4 in their last Serie A visit, but historically, the home side has held the advantage, winning two of the last three meetings against the Bianconeri. This record underscores the challenge Juventus face as they seek to close the gap in the table while navigating a hostile environment in Milan.

With Champions League qualification still at stake, Juve must combine tactical discipline with attacking ingenuity if they are to emerge from this fixture with a valuable victory.

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-2 Juventus