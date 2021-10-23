Inter Milan vs Juventus: Arthur gives a little insight into what to expect

Juventus will face Inter Milan tomorrow in the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia and it promises to be arguably the biggest match in Serie A this weekend.

The game would see the reigning champions face the club whose crown they collected last season and it would be an opportunity for either to send a message to the rest of Serie A.

Juventus midfielder, Arthur would hope to play an important role in the game and the former Barcelona man has now given an insight into what we can expect from them.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We know that there is a huge historical rivalry between Inter and Juventus, it will be a very tough match with 100% adrenaline. We will prepare a lot and study Inter very well, in order to know their strengths and their weaknesses.

“We want to know every detail, to be prepared for the match and enter the field to win. We cannot allow their midfielders to think and develop their plays.”

Inter Milan has been in top form and they will test Juventus’ recent run of form like no other club can.

The Bianconeri have shown amazing game management in recent matches and this game offers them the chance to do it against a top opponent again.

They failed to achieve that against Napoli and cannot afford a repeat of the performance they put out against the Partenopei in this match.