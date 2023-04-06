Inter Milan vs Juventus: Christian Amoroso predicts who will reach the final

Former Bologna man Christian Amoroso has commented on the team he believes will reach the final of the Coppa Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Both sides played a 1-1 draw in Turin this week as Juve sought to win a third straight match against Simone Inzaghi’s side.

The Bianconeri now have to win in Milan to secure passage to the final of the competition, where they will most likely face Fiorentina.

The game is still well balanced as the sides could be separated in that first leg and Amoroso predicts Juve will win.

He explains on Tuttomercatoweb:

“I cannot express a preference between two such strong teams. If I have to tell you who I think will pass the turn then I say Juventus because only the mind is in better shape right now and has more confidence than the Nerazzurri. I’ve seen many Inzaghi players under the table lately”.

Juve FC Says

Not winning the first leg is definitely not what we planned for. However, we still have a chance to make things up when we visit Milan.

The game would be tough, perhaps tougher than the match in Turin, but we have what it takes to achieve victory.

We have already defeated Inter at the San Siro this season, so we can do it again and we expect our players to be confident in themselves to achieve that.