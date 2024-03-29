Juventus could face competition in their pursuit of Mario Hermoso this summer, with Inter Milan emerging as a potential suitor for the defender.

Hermoso is nearing the end of his contract at Atletico Madrid, and as time passes, it becomes increasingly difficult for the Spanish club to retain him.

While Juventus has been tracking Hermoso for months and appears to be the leading Italian contender for his signature, Inter Milan has now entered the fray.

According to reports from Football Italia, Inter Milan is contemplating a move for Hermoso as they evaluate the future of Francesco Acerbi.

Following Acerbi’s recent involvement in a racism controversy, Inter may consider selling him in the summer, with Hermoso emerging as a potential replacement.

Hermoso’s versatility, being capable of playing both as a centre-back and as a left-back, makes him an attractive prospect for top clubs across Europe, including Juventus and now Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso will be a solid addition to our squad, but Inter’s entrance into the race should worry us because he might be attracted by their success this term if they win the league.