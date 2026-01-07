Juventus are keen to sign Davide Frattesi, but they face competition as they are not the only club interested in securing the midfielder’s services. The situation has developed into a competitive transfer scenario, with several factors influencing where the player could end up in the coming weeks.

Frattesi is currently at Inter Milan and is understood to be open to a move to Juventus, largely because of his desire to work with Luciano Spalletti again. When he initially left Sassuolo, Juventus were among the clubs monitoring his situation closely. At that time, however, the midfielder chose to join Inter Milan, motivated by the opportunity to play under their manager at the time.

Limited role at Inter Milan

Since making the move to Inter, circumstances have changed significantly for Frattesi. The coach he wanted to work with has since departed, and the midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He has spent much of his time on the bench, which has limited his ability to make a consistent impact.

Despite this, Frattesi remains one of the most talented players in the Inter squad. He continues to train hard and make the most of the limited minutes he is given, but opportunities to fully demonstrate his quality have been scarce. This lack of game time has prompted him to consider a move away, with Juventus seen as a destination where his role could change quickly.

At Juventus, Frattesi believes he would have a greater chance of featuring regularly and contributing meaningfully. As a result, he is now keen on a move to Turin and is reportedly hopeful that a deal can be completed in the near future.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Competition and higher demands

Juventus’ pursuit is complicated by interest from Galatasaray, who have also made their intentions clear to Inter Milan. The Turkish club have indicated that they are prepared to sign the midfielder, and Inter are open to negotiating with them.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter are demanding a higher fee from Juventus because the Bianconeri are considered a direct rival. This stance could make negotiations more challenging, as Inter appear more comfortable dealing with Galatasaray on different terms.

As talks continue, Juventus must decide whether to meet Inter’s valuation or risk losing Frattesi to another suitor. The coming weeks are likely to be decisive in determining the midfielder’s future.