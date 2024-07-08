Jakub Kiwior is the subject of a transfer tussle between Juventus and Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri joining the Bianconeri in the race for the Arsenal defender.

Kiwior has been in fantastic form over the last few months, with 2024 becoming a turning point in his career at the Emirates.

The Poland international has performed well this year, and initially, Arsenal did not want to entertain offers for his signature.

However, the Gunners are on the verge of signing Riccardo Calafiori, having moved ahead of Juventus and other Italian clubs in the race for his signature.

This development has softened their stance on Kiwior, and Juve is hoping to sign the Polish star after missing out on Calafiori.

Juventus had been favourites to sign Kiwior, but a report on Calciomercato reveals that Inter Milan has now joined the race for his signature.

Inter is aware that Arsenal is now open to Kiwior’s departure, and they will push to add him to their squad ahead of Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior is a fine defender and would be a good addition to our squad but we will have to act fast if Arsenal does agree to his sale, otherwise, we could miss out.