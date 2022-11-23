Inter Milan wants to spoil Juventus plans for Giorgio Scalvini

Juventus has a well-publicised interest in Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta, but Inter Milan has joined the race and wants to beat them to his signature.

The youngster has emerged as the latest talent to be developed by Atalanta and is expected to have a great career.

Juve typically poaches the best players from other Serie A clubs and they consider him one man they need for the future of their team.

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli will be their midfielders of the future and Scalvini could lead their defence for at least a decade if he joins them.

But Inter also considers him a talent they must have and both clubs will be engaged in an off-field Derby d’Italia for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

This battle will be serious, but Juve is confident they will win the race, considering they are historically the best club in Italy.

Juve FC Says

Inter has the money and influence to beat us to the signature of Scalvini, so we cannot underestimate how far they can go.

If the youngster is a key target for us, we must keep in touch with his entourage and ensure they will not get a better offer from another club.