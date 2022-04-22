Inter Milan wants to spoil Juventus’ plans for Premier League star

Juventus has an interest in many players around European football as they plot a summer overhaul of their playing staff.

Max Allegri has overseen a poor campaign, but the club believes he could have achieved more if he had better players.

In the summer, Juve can add some exciting new names to his team, and that might see them look towards the Premier League.

That competition has some of the best managers and players in the world, and Juve has identified one attacker that can make an impact on their team.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri has an interest in Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

The Brazilian has not been prolific for the English champions, but his profile attracts the Bianconeri. However, they have competition from Serie A.

The report claims Inter Milan also likes the former Palmeiras man, and they will battle the Bianconeri for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gabriel has won several trophies at City, and he might become a hit in Serie A. However, his poor goal record means we cannot bank on him as our main striker.

We might also need to offload the likes of Moise Kean before we can add him to our squad in the next transfer window.