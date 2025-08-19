Renato Veiga could be set to return to Juventus this summer following his loan spell with the Italian club during the second half of last season. The Portugal international quickly became one of the trusted figures within the Bianconeri squad, and the club reportedly wished to include him in their plans for the Club World Cup.

However, Chelsea, who holds his contract, recalled him, although they did not intend to utilise him in the competition. This decision reportedly caused frustration for Veiga, who was eager to continue his development in Italy. As it stands, he is no longer part of Chelsea’s plans, and the club has agreed to sell him during the current transfer window, opening the door for him to return to Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus Keen to Re-Sign Veiga

The Bianconeri are understandably keen to have Veiga back, given his performances in the latter half of last season. The defender himself is reportedly delighted at the prospect of returning to Turin and resuming his role within the squad. His previous contributions and the familiarity he has with the club make him an attractive option for Juventus as they continue to reinforce their team ahead of the new season.

However, Juventus are not the only club reportedly interested in acquiring Veiga. Inter Milan is also pursuing the centre-back, with the club looking to strengthen its squad and reach an agreement to secure his signature. This competition for his services could potentially influence negotiations and his eventual destination.

Renato Veiga (Getty Images)

Veiga’s Impact and Future Prospects

Veiga’s short spell with Juventus left a notable impression on the club. He performed well during the few months he was with the team, and the club would reportedly welcome him back with open arms if they are able to sign him again. His impact demonstrates his value to the squad and highlights why Juventus are keen to secure his return.

With both Juventus and Inter reportedly interested, Veiga’s next move will be closely monitored by supporters and analysts alike. His potential return to Juventus would represent a significant reinforcement for the club, while also allowing Veiga to continue his professional growth in a familiar environment.