Juventus are reportedly working to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma, as the young defender continues to deliver strong performances in Serie A despite being just 18 years old.

The centre-back has emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable players in his position over recent months. His displays have played a vital role in reinforcing Parma’s defensive structure, and interest in his services has grown steadily. Juventus, aiming to strengthen their squad with talented young players, are now making a serious effort to bring him to Turin ahead of the upcoming season.

Leoni’s Development Sparks Transfer Battle

Leoni’s rapid adjustment to life in the top tier has made him a standout figure, especially given his age. Juventus view him as a long-term investment, and they are keen to finalise a deal that would see him become part of their project. His composure, positioning and tactical awareness have caught the attention of the club’s technical staff, who are impressed with his maturity on the pitch.

His potential move, however, is far from straightforward. AC Milan has also expressed strong interest in acquiring the defender, which introduces immediate competition. They are believed to be closely monitoring his situation, and his performances have made him one of the most sought-after young players in Italian football.

Inter Milan Enters the Race for Young Talent

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan has now entered the race to sign the Parma defender. This development adds further complexity to Juventus’s efforts, as both Milan clubs are expected to push hard for the promising youngster. Inter have been following his progress over recent seasons and are now considering a formal approach.

Leoni has been recognised as a talent to watch for quite some time. With his continued rise and increasing visibility at the top level, it is no surprise that multiple top-tier Italian clubs are actively pursuing him. Juventus will need to act swiftly and decisively if they hope to beat their rivals to his signature.