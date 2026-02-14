Guglielmo Vicario could depart Tottenham at the end of this season, with a return to Serie A appearing increasingly likely. The Italian goalkeeper has impressed since arriving at the club, earning praise for producing a series of outstanding saves across numerous fixtures.

Despite Tottenham’s inconsistent form, Vicario has remained one of their most reliable performers. His displays have attracted attention from several leading clubs, and the North London side may find it difficult to retain him if their struggles persist. While the Lilywhites would prefer to keep a player who has stood out amid challenging circumstances, the conclusion of the campaign may prompt a decisive development regarding his future.

Juventus and Inter Monitoring Situation

Juventus are understood to be keen on strengthening their squad with his addition. His experience in the Premier League is believed to have convinced them that he possesses the qualities required to thrive in their system. A return to Italy could hold particular appeal, especially given the prestige associated with representing Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit. According to Tuttojuve, Inter Milan is also interested in securing Vicario’s signature. The Nerazzurri reportedly regard him as a strong candidate to reinforce their goalkeeping department and are prepared to rival Juventus in any potential move.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A Key Decision Ahead

Inter are said to be considering him as a possible replacement for their current first-choice goalkeeper, with the end of the season viewed as an appropriate moment to initiate change. Such competition would inevitably complicate negotiations and increase the pressure on Tottenham to clarify their position.

Vicario’s consistent performances have enhanced his reputation, and interest from major Serie A clubs underlines his growing stature. As the season approaches its conclusion, his next decision could shape not only his own career trajectory but also the strategic planning of the clubs seeking his services.