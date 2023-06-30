Inter Milan will move for Juventus target today after Brozovic departure

Juventus is facing the prospect of missing out on the signing of Davide Frattesi, as Inter Milan is now poised to make a move for the Italian midfielder.

Frattesi, who currently plays for Sassuolo, has attracted interest from several top Italian clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and AS Roma.

While Frattesi has expressed a desire to return to Roma, he remains open to joining other clubs, which initially presented an opportunity for Juventus.

Reports indicate that Juventus has been working on securing a deal for Frattesi. However, Inter Milan has now emerged as the frontrunner and is expected to approach Sassuolo for negotiations starting today as reported by Football-Italia.

Inter Milan has received a boost in their pursuit of Frattesi with Marcelo Brozovic’s decision to accept an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. This development has provided the Nerazzurri with additional funds to reinvest in the acquisition of Frattesi.

As the situation stands, Inter Milan appears to have the upper hand in the race to sign Davide Frattesi, leaving Juventus at risk of missing out on securing his services.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi will join the top club that shows more seriousness in adding him to their squad, which could make us miss out on his signature.

The midfielder is one of the most coveted players in the Italian top flight now and we expect him to be on the market for a short time before someone picks him up.

If we do not speed up our interest, we might as well forget about adding him to our squad because he will go to another club.