Inter Milan willing to invest 40m in Juventus target

Todofichajes says that Inter Milan is keen to beat Juventus to the signature of Udineses’s Rodrigo de Paul and they are ready to sign him next month.

The Argentinean midfielder is liked by Andrea Pirlo who has asked Juventus to keep an eye on him with regards to a future transfer.

Juve might have to act faster if they want to sign him ahead of Inter Milan, because the report says that Antonio Conte is obsessed with the midfielder.

It says that the manager has asked Inter to sign him and they are prepared to invest 40m euros on his sale when the transfer window reopens in next month.

De Paul has been one of the finest midfielders in Italy and Udinese know that he won’t stay with them for long.

They would be happy that two of Italy’s top teams want him because the transfer battle might drive his transfer fee through the roof.

Juventus has been winning the race for the best players in Italy for some time now, they would be confident that De Paul will choose to join them instead of Inter.

However, it remains unclear if they will be ready to pay as much as 40m euros for his transfer.