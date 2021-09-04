Inter Milan working to sign Juventus’ target for €18M in January

Inter Milan has made Juventus target, Gianluca Scamacca their priority target in the next transfer window.

The striker has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now and they had been hopeful of landing him.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo gave them the chance to sign him. However, it seems to have come too late for them to sign more than Moise Kean.

Kean will hopefully deliver the goals, but if he doesn’t, the Bianconeri will probably be in the market for another striker in the winter transfer window.

If they plan to return for Scamacca, they will have to see off competition from Inter Milan to achieve that.

Todofichajes says the champions remain firmly interested and although they signed a couple of players in the last transfer window, they needed a striker after selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

They see Sassuolo man, Scamacca, as the type of striker who can deliver goals for them now and in the future.

The report then says they have already put machinery in place to ensure that they get their man when the transfer window reopens at the start of the year.

He spent last season on loan at Genoa but seems likely to become an important part of Sassuolo’s plans for this season.