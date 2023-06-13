Inter Milan worried about Juventus interest in a Premier League defender

Inter Milan is reportedly interested in bringing Kalidou Koulibaly back to Serie A, following his one-season spell at Chelsea. The former Napoli star made the move to London during the previous summer transfer window but has not enjoyed the same level of stability as he did in Serie A.

With doubts about Koulibaly’s future at Chelsea under the new manager, Inter Milan sees an opportunity to add him to their squad. However, they are concerned about competition from Juventus, who also holds an interest in the Senegalese star.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan is planning to discuss the future of Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea in upcoming talks. During these discussions, they would express their desire to secure Koulibaly on an initial loan deal. Inter is aware of Juventus’ interest in the player and intends to act swiftly to complete the transfer ahead of their domestic rivals.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly had a good time in Serie A and could be a decent replacement for the often-injured Leonardo Bonucci.

However, he is not getting any younger and we cannot trust him to perform well in the long term, so there is almost no point in adding him to our group.

We should instead focus on a much younger player who can deliver top performances for us as a club and ensure we will not have to splash the cash on a centre-back for some time.