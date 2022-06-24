Inter Milan’s new offer to Dybala reflects Juventus’ concerns

Inter Milan has been reported as the favourites to add Paulo Dybala to their squad in this transfer window.

The Argentinian is a free agent after he ran down his deal at Juventus and he has offers from many suitors.

However, a move to Inter suits him and he is now looking to complete the transfer to Juve’s fierce rivals.

The Bianconeri had initially offered him a deal worth 10m euros per season, but his fitness issues forced them to withdraw the offer and allow him to leave.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims Inter has prepared an offer for him and it is worth just 5m euros plus 1m euros in bonuses if he plays 50% of their matches.

This reflects their concern over his fitness and it was something Juve considered before deciding on his future.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a top player, but he has fitness problems now and it makes very little sense to overlook them.

Juve knew this and acted accordingly. Inter has proven us right by giving him a deal that protects them when he cannot stay fit enough to play a lot of matches.