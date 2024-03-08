Juventus has encountered difficulties in maintaining pace with Inter Milan at the summit of the Serie A table in 2024, marked by a decline in form for the Bianconeri. Despite coming close to surpassing the Nerazzurri at certain points in the campaign, a recent string of poor performances has seen Juventus inching closer to the fourth spot and drifting further away from the top.

Fans of Juve experienced a sense of euphoria when their team was in peak form and ascended to the summit of the league standings. However, the current reality is that Inter Milan stands as the most formidable club in the league, showcasing their title-winning credentials.

The disappointment among Juventus supporters is palpable, with their team no longer vying for the top spot, leading to calls for the manager’s departure. Nonetheless, former defender Massimo Carrera insists that Juventus is having a commendable season and underscores the exceptional quality of Inter Milan as a brilliant team from the outset.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This was supposed to be the year of reconstruction, after the season marked by sporting justice, and it wasn’t so obvious that it could be second with the works in progress. What is causing a sensation is Inter’s progress, they are truly making a stratospheric journey, but Juventus’ championship is also excellent if the objective was to rebuild and participate in the next Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

The team made us dream for a few weeks, but we have to keep supporting them to finish this term well before calling for the manager to leave.