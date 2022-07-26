While fans observers alike thought that Inter had Gleison Bremer wrapped up, the club came out empty-handed in the defender’s pursuit, as Juventus eventually put the signatures on paper.

So after missing out on the former Torino man, the Nerazzurri have now identified Nikola Milenkovic as the right alternative to bolster the backline.

Interestingly, this could prompt another intriguing battle with the Bianconeri who have been keeping tabs on the Fiorentina star for quite some time.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter would launch an offer for Milenkovic only after finding a buyer for Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian is running on an expiring contract, and Paris Saint Germain have been hot on this trails. However, the French champions haven’t yet succumbed to the Beneamata’s high demands.

Apparently, Inter’s inability to sell Skriniar this summer is wrecking their plans for the defense. Had they found a deal with PSG earlier, they would have surely beaten Juventus for Bremer.

Although Milenkovic should be available for a relatively low cost, the report believes that the Nerazzurri would even struggle to forge an offer that convinces Fiorentina.

This could prove to be a golden opportunity for Juventus to snatch the Serbian’s services. After all, the Viola will be keen to sell the defender this summer instead of allowing him to leave as a free agent in 12 months’ time.