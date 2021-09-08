scudetto
Club News

Inter or Juventus: Barzagli predicts who will likely win Serie A

September 8, 2021 - 12:00 pm

Former Juventus defender, Andrea Barzagli, claims that Inter Milan has something special that makes them more of a favourite than Juventus in the race for the Scudetto.

Inter won the title last season, ending Juventus’ nine-season dominance of the competition.

The Nerazzurri then lost their manager, Antonio Conte, their top scorer Romelu Lukaku and one of Europe’s best full-backs, Achraf Hakimi.

These departures should make them a weaker club, but they have also added some exciting names to their squad, including Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu.

They have also started this campaign well with two wins from as many matches to show that they are still the team to beat.

Juve finished fourth on the league table last season and have lost their top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have brought back Massimiliano Allegri who won five of their previously mentioned nine consecutive titles.

Barzagli still feels Inter has some edge over the Bianconeri.

He told TMW via Calciomercato: “I had said Inter or Juventus and I always remain of the same idea. Maybe Inter have something more, I see them very convinced. I also like Napoli but there could be some surprises.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Juventus insists they cannot pay Dybala pre-covid type of salary

September 8, 2021
juventus finances

Juventus set to double their financial losses from a year ago

September 8, 2021
Osimhen

Napoli wins Osimhen red card appeal, he will face Juventus

September 8, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.