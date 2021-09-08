Inter or Juventus: Barzagli predicts who will likely win Serie A

Former Juventus defender, Andrea Barzagli, claims that Inter Milan has something special that makes them more of a favourite than Juventus in the race for the Scudetto.

Inter won the title last season, ending Juventus’ nine-season dominance of the competition.

The Nerazzurri then lost their manager, Antonio Conte, their top scorer Romelu Lukaku and one of Europe’s best full-backs, Achraf Hakimi.

These departures should make them a weaker club, but they have also added some exciting names to their squad, including Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu.

They have also started this campaign well with two wins from as many matches to show that they are still the team to beat.

Juve finished fourth on the league table last season and have lost their top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have brought back Massimiliano Allegri who won five of their previously mentioned nine consecutive titles.

Barzagli still feels Inter has some edge over the Bianconeri.

He told TMW via Calciomercato: “I had said Inter or Juventus and I always remain of the same idea. Maybe Inter have something more, I see them very convinced. I also like Napoli but there could be some surprises.”