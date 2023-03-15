Inter or Juventus, ex-player reveals who Conte would choose

Juventus and Inter Milan are the two clubs looking to make Antonio Conte their next manager.

The Tottenham gaffer looks set to leave the Premier League side when this season ends as he struggles to turn them into champions.

The former Italy coach has also refused to commit his long-term future to the Lilywhites and there is a comfortable feeling that he is leaving.

A return to Serie A is very possible for Conte and reports say he is next in line to become Juventus’ manager if the club sacks Max Allegri.

However, Inter Milan also likes him after he helped them win Serie A in the 2020/2021 season.

Former Tottenham defender Paolo Tramezzani has predicted the gaffer will choose Inter Milan over Juve.

He says via Football Italia:

“I believe his spell at Tottenham will end I think he wants to return to Italy. He has said that his health problems lately haven’t helped him stay away from his family. I see Antonio returning to Italy and if the two options are Inter or Juventus, I believe he’d return to Inter rather than Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juventus are two of the biggest clubs in Italy and it speaks volumes of Conte’s pedigree that they both want to make him their manager.

The former Bianconeri boss could turn the black and whites into champions again as he did at the start of the last decade.