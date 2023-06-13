In the upcoming summer transfer market, we can expect Juventus and Inter to battle it out on several fronts.

The two rivals often collide on the Mercato, especially when it comes to some of the best players in Serie A – we all remember Gleison Bremer’s thrilling transfer saga last summer.

According to Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, Inter have entered the fray for two of the most coveted Serie A midfielders.

The Italian journalist claims that the Nerazzurri are now chasing the signatures of Davide Frattesi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who are both high on Juve’s shortlist.

The Italian international rose to the scene with some impressive displays at Sassuolo. The source claims that Inter are going “all in” for the 23-year-old.

But in addition to Inter and Juventus, Frattesi is also a transfer target for Roma. The box-to-box midfielder was born and raised in the Eternal City. He also spent three years (between 2014 and 2017) with the Giallorossi’s youth ranks.

As for Milinkovic-Savic, the Bianconeri have been on his trail for several years. But while Lazio president Claudio Lotito could be finally open for a sale to avoid losing his star for free next summer, Inter will attempt to snatch his signature from under their rivals’ noses.

The Nerazzurri would offer the Serbian the chance to reunite with his former manager Simone Inzaghi in addition to playing in the Champions League.