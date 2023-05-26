Inter remains strong competition for Juventus in race for defender

Juventus has expressed a strong interest in securing the services of Carlos Augusto from Monza at the conclusion of this season, following his impressive performances in Serie A.

As one of the standout players who contributed to Monza’s successful maintenance of their top-flight status, it appears likely that this will be Augusto’s final campaign with the club. Juventus is confident that he can make a significant impact within their squad and is prepared to make a move for the 24-year-old.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juventus is facing tough competition from Inter Milan, who have also extensively scouted the talented defender in recent months. The Nerazzurri firmly believe that Augusto possesses the necessary qualities to make a meaningful contribution to their own squad, and they are determined not to allow Juventus a clear path to his acquisition.

With both clubs having battled fiercely for silverware and a place in the top four, they will now engage in a contest to showcase their superiority in the transfer market as well. The pursuit of Carlos Augusto represents another chapter in their competitive rivalry.

Juve FC Says

Augusto has done well in Serie A, and it is easy to see why most clubs would be delighted to have him in their squad.

Monza will want to keep most of their current team, so he might cost a lot of money before they allow him to leave for a top side in the league.