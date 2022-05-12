Inter reportedly confident of reaching Dybala deal

Last night, Paulo Dybala represented Juventus for one final time in the Derby d’Italia during his side’s losing effort in the Coppa Italia final.

However, could the Argentine take part in future editions of Italy’s biggest rivalry, but from the opposite corner?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta held a meeting with the player’s agent Jorge Antun on Wednesday.

La Joya’s representative was also spotted in Rome watching a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and John Isner.

The source adds that the Nerazzurri are confident of their ability to finalize a deal for the Argentina international and consider themselves as the frontrunners in the race. The contract will reportedly be a four-year deal, and would see the striker earn 6 million euros per season as net wages.

After seven years of service, Dybala will part ways with Juventus who decided to end all negotiations related to his contract extension. Therefore, the 28-year-old will become one of the biggest household names on the free agents market this summer.

Juve FC say

After witnessing Inter’s dominance over Juventus throughout the campaign, Dybala might be enticed to reunite with Marotta who has a clear vision regarding the future.

As Juventus fans, it surely won’t be a pretty sight, but on the same time, it’s difficult to blame the player after being shown the door by the current Bianconeri management.