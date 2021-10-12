Inter reportedly pull themselves out of the race for Milan midfielder

Last summer, Milan lost two of their main stars who opted against renewing their respective contracts with the club. While Gianluigi Donnarumma joined the star-studded Paris Saint Germain, Hakan Calhanoglu made the short trip across town, signing for Inter.

By the end of the season, the Rossoneri could be deprived from the services of yet another influential member of their squad, as Franck Kessié appears to be heading towards free agency.

The Ivorian’s deal expires next summer, and the Diavolo are struggling to meet his contractual demands – which naturally include a significant pay rise.

Nonetheless, even if the 24-year-old ends up leaving Milan by the end of the season, he won’t be reunited with Calhanoglu on the opposite side of the city.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Inter have decided to pull themselves out of the race for Kessié.

The report claims that the player’s entourage offered the services of the midfielder to Nerazzurri officials, who had to reject the proposal due to the player’s hefty wage demands.

For their part, Juventus have also been mentioned as one of the clubs who could be interested in ‘The President’.

However, it should be remembered that the Bianconeri are working hard on trimming their wage bill, and it remains to be seen if they’d be willing to add another high earner to the equation.