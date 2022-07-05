Last season, Gleison Bremer cemented himself as one of stars of the Serie A campaign. The Brazilian proved to be a real force at the back for Torino, and eventually won the award for the best defender in the league.

Therefore, the 25-year-old is now ready to make a career step-up by joining one of the top sides.

Since the beginning of the summer transfer session, observers recognized Inter as the favorites to land the services of the former Atletico Mineiro defender.

However, Juventus were never too far behind, and the potential sale of Matthijs de Ligt could prompt a the management to launch an onslaught for the Granata star and lure him towards the opposite side of the city.

So according to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Inter have sensed the danger and will now accelerate the negotiations with Torino to put the deal over the line and anticipate the competition posed by Juventus.

The source adds that Giuseppe Marotta and company are willing to spend between 25 and 28 million euros for the defender’s services.

Even though the market will remain open until the end of August, wasting time could be costly for any club, as it limits its options.

Whether it’s de Ligt or Milan Skriniar, both Juventus and Inter could be poised to lose a star defender.

So perhaps the club that makes the quickest sale would have an edge over its rival thanks to fresh funds, and would be able to seal a deal for Bremer.