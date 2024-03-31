Inter are reportedly working hard on a plan to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, leaving Juventus and others in the dust.

The 28-year-old is a Real Madrid youth product who made his breakthrough at Espanyol.

In 2019, his exploits earned him a return to the Spanish capital, but this time through the gates of Atletico.

The left-footed defender has now established himself as a stalwart in Diego Simeone’s tactical system.

However, the Colchoneros haven’t been able to find an agreement with the Spaniard over a contract renewal.

Hence, the centre-back will be free to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Hermoso’s contractual situation attracted the interest of several suitors across Europe, including Juventus who are in the hunt for a left-footed defender.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter are making progress in their attempts to lure the Spain international to Appiano Gentile.

The Nerazzurri had the chance to closely monitor the defender when they locked horns with Atletico in the Champions League Round of 16.

Simeone’s men emerged victorious from the doubleheader following dramatic shootouts.

As the source tells it, Inter are looking to snap up Hermoso’s signature with a long-term contract.

The Serie A leaders are preparing a four-year deal for the Spaniard with an option for a fifth season.

At the age of 28, Hermoso is hitting the peak of his powers. This season, he has thus far made 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing with two goals and an assist.