Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio aimed a dig at Juventus for downplaying their title ambitions from the start of the season.

This term, the Nerazzurri boasted the strongest squad based on all accounts, and set the Scudetto as their main objective from the get-go.

Simone Inzaghi’s men eventually succeeded. They reached the finish line last Monday with a win over Milan in the Derby della Madonnina to mathematically clinch the title with five matches to spare.

On the other hand, Juventus were always coy on their title aspirations. Even when they were embroiled in a tight race with Inter prior to their mid-season collapse, Max Allegri and the club directors refused to consider the Scudetto as their objective, maintaining Champions League qualification as the ultimate goal.

Therefore, Ausilio takes a swipe at Juventus for their stance during Inter’s title celebrations.

“We will do everything we can to repeat this feat. Inter must always aspire to win, but then, if others prevail, we will congratulate them,” said the Nerazzurri sporting director in his interview with Mediaset via IlBianconero.

“In Italy, every year there are four or five teams that want to win the scudetto. At the beginning of the season, we announced our objective, but others did not.

“We are Inter, we can never start a season saying ‘we want to finish in the top 4’. We must always try to win. It’s not a given that you’ll succeed, but you always have to try.”