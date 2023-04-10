Inter striker Dzeko insists their match against Juventus is still open

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko insists their Coppa Italia semi-final match against Juventus remains open ahead of the second leg of the fixture.

The Bianconeri and the Milan side played a 1-1 draw in Turin and will face each other for the reverse fixture this month.

Juve has beaten them twice already this season and is very much in the tie, but Inter is playing in Milan and has an advantage.

This means Juve’s bid to win the match will not be easy and the black and whites know this.

Inter is preparing well for the fixture, as it could be the only trophy that they win this term.

Dzeko was asked about the fixture and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In this season, I have already won a trophy with Inter, but the goal is always to conquer new titles. In Milan I have already won three, I know how important it is for the club to always be fighting for the Scudetto. The qualifying speech with Juve is very open: in San Siro we will have to play even better, to try to get to the final and raise the cup”.

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter remains one of the hardest we have ahead of us, but our players know the importance of winning and we expect them to earn the results we need.

If we beat Inter, we have a very good chance of winning the cup because they are the only club left in the competition who can give us a serious challenge.