Inter take the lead for young Italian striker monitored by Juventus

Last season, Italian football witnessed the emergence of a young Sassuolo product called Giacomo Raspadori.

The striker’s quick rise to fame even earned him a call from Roberto Mancini who included him in Italy’s 26-man squad that went on to lift the European Championship.

Although the 21-year-old’s role in the tournament was minimal, his presence was enough to open the eyes of several top clubs in his home country.

While Juventus have been keeping tabs on the Neroverdi man, another Italian giant could be ahead in the race.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter have an advantage over the Bianconeri in the race for Raspadori’s signature.

The source claims that the Nerazzurri are willing to offer two of their young players in exchange for the Italy international.

The players mentioned are 19-year-old midfielder Lucien Agoumé (currently on loan at Brest) and 21-year-old striker Samuele Mulattieri who currently features for Crotone in Serie B.

The report adds that these two youngsters are well-liked by Sassuolo, which would drive Raspadori’s price down. The young man is currently valued at around 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

Even though Juventus fans would hate to lose any form of contest against Inter, Raspadori might not exactly be the type of player that the club should buy at the moment.

The Bianconeri obviously need a more classical type of center forwards, and while Giacomo’s speed and determination should be appreciated, he’s yet to prove the kind of skills that marks him as a must-buy star.