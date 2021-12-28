Inter to compete against Juventus in the race for EPL fullback

This winter, Juventus will be mainly focusing on bolstering their attacking ranks as well as the midfield department.

And yet, the decline of Alex Sandro prompted the club to start looking for new left-back, even if this position isn’t exactly a priority in January.

One of the names linked to Turin is Lucas Digne, who has been delivering the goods at Everton.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttojuve, the Old Lady will be facing some stern competition from Inter.

The report claims that the reigning Italian champions have already opened talks with the Toffees for the former Barcelona player.

However, the source believes that the Premier League side has no intention to sell their man in the middle of the campaign.

The Frenchman has been a regular feature for the Merseyside club since his arrival in 2018, and has a contract that ties him to Everton until 2025.

He made 13 league appearances thus far this season.

Juve FC say

Despite Sandro’s declining form, Juventus can still rely on the Brazilian veteran alongside Luca Pellegrini between now and the end of the season.

The Bianconeri simply can’t afford to splash the cash on a new left-back while the squad is crying for more important acquisitions elsewhere.