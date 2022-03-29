Inter to win the race for longtime Juventus target

While Juventus and Inter will lock horns on the pitch next Sunday, we all know that the Derby d’Italia is a never-ending battle on the transfer market.

In January 2021, Gianluca Scamacca was close to joining the Bianconeri, however, the move never materialized, and thus he remains a Sassuolo player for this very day.

But on the back of an impressive campaign with the Neroverdi, the hitman could leave the Mapei Stadium at the end of the season.

However, the Italian won’t be joining Juventus, because Inter have won the race for his signature according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

The source adds that the 23-year-old has already rejected an offer from Borussia Dortmund, as he’s adamant to join the Italian champions.

This season, the former Genoa man has found the back of net on 13 occasions in his 28 Serie A appearances thus far. His list of victims includes the likes of Milan, Napoli and Inter.

Juve FC say

After securing the services of Dusan Vlahovic, the Old Lady is no longer desperate for a natural center forward, especially one with very similar characteristics to the Serbian.

In fact, Juventus now need a second striker who can replace the departing Paulo Dybala. So instead of Scamacca, the management should pounce for his teammate and compatriot, Giacomo Raspadori.