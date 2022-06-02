Despite Cagliari’s relegation to Serie B, Raoul Bellanova still proved to be one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The young wingback joined Cagliari on loan from Girondins Bordeaux and became a regular feature on the right flank, taking advantage of the absence of Nahitan Nandez. The Rossoblu will now sign him on a permanent basis with a view of earning a windfall from an immediate resale.

The 22-year-old scored a goal and provided two assists in his 31 league appearances for the struggling Sardinians, catching the eyes of some teams in the process.

While Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation, they will be facing stern competition from one of their main rivals.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via JuventusNews24), Inter are looking to overtake Juventus in the race for Bellanova.

The source believes that the young Italian will act as a replacement for the departing Ivan Perisic (even though the latter plays on the opposite flank).

The report adds that Cagliari’s initial asking price is 10 million euros, and that the Nerazzurri prefer Bellanova over Udinese’s Destiny Udogie.

Juve FC say

Naturally, the big boys are continuously working on signing the best players from the smaller sides. However, no club can have them all.

So while Inter are reportedly advancing on the Bellanova track, perhaps Juventus are working on a different path and end up signing another young talent (Udogie, maybe?)