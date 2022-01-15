Bonucci
Club News

Inter ultras challenge Juventus defender for a fight with an insulting banner

January 15, 2022 - 11:45 pm

On Saturday night, Leonardo Bonucci took no part in Juve’s match against Udinese, as he apparently sustained another injury setback.

And yet, the 34-year-old still made the news thanks to a notorious invitation from the Inter Ultras.

Last Wednesday, the center back was set to enter the pitch during the final minute of extra-time in the Italian Super Cup clash between the Bianconeri and Inter.

The Euro 2020 winner has recently cemented himself as a penalty kick expert, thus, Max Allegri was hoping to introduce him to lend a hand in the expected shootouts.

However, that wasn’t meant to be, as Alexis Sanchez scored a last-gasp winner for the Nerazzurri.

Few seconds later, the cameras showed a physical confrontation between an angry Bonucci and an Inter official called Cristiano Mozzillo.

Therefore, a section of Inter’s Ultras didn’t take it well, and have now challenged the defender who once wore their jersey for a fight, while using some insulting words in banner hung on a bridge in Milano.

“Bonucci, if you want to be a rogue, we are waiting for you at the little bar, you vile idiot,” reads the banner as reported by Calciomercato.

Juve FC say

Bonucci isn’t the type of man who refuses a challenge, however, he has now been handed an offer that he should wisely walk away from.

Even though the hot-tempered defender could have been provoked on Wednesday, his reaction was all wrong.

Leo can expect a hostile welcome when the next time he visits the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but at this stage of his career, he has probably grown accustomed to it.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

chiesa

The latest updates on Federico Chiesa’s condition and upcoming surgery

January 15, 2022

Below-par Juventus clinch all three points against Udinese this evening

January 15, 2022
McKennie

Video: Mckennie doubles Juve’s lead late on with near-identical goal from midweek

January 15, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.