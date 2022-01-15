Inter ultras challenge Juventus defender for a fight with an insulting banner

On Saturday night, Leonardo Bonucci took no part in Juve’s match against Udinese, as he apparently sustained another injury setback.

And yet, the 34-year-old still made the news thanks to a notorious invitation from the Inter Ultras.

Last Wednesday, the center back was set to enter the pitch during the final minute of extra-time in the Italian Super Cup clash between the Bianconeri and Inter.

The Euro 2020 winner has recently cemented himself as a penalty kick expert, thus, Max Allegri was hoping to introduce him to lend a hand in the expected shootouts.

However, that wasn’t meant to be, as Alexis Sanchez scored a last-gasp winner for the Nerazzurri.

Few seconds later, the cameras showed a physical confrontation between an angry Bonucci and an Inter official called Cristiano Mozzillo.

Therefore, a section of Inter’s Ultras didn’t take it well, and have now challenged the defender who once wore their jersey for a fight, while using some insulting words in banner hung on a bridge in Milano.

“Bonucci, if you want to be a rogue, we are waiting for you at the little bar, you vile idiot,” reads the banner as reported by Calciomercato.

Bonucci isn’t the type of man who refuses a challenge, however, he has now been handed an offer that he should wisely walk away from.

Even though the hot-tempered defender could have been provoked on Wednesday, his reaction was all wrong.

Leo can expect a hostile welcome when the next time he visits the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but at this stage of his career, he has probably grown accustomed to it.