Inter ultras made “Liverpool” chants at the Allianz in a reference to Heysel disaster

Sadly for Italian football as a whole, the most recent Derby d’Italia included some shameful events, with both sets of supporters guilty of committing despicable acts.

The encounter between Juventus and Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw, but the ugly row that occurred at the end of the match stole the limelight and for all the wrong reasons.

As we have all heard by now, a section of Juventus fans in the Curva Sud shouted racist chants towards Nerazzurri star Romelu Lukaku. Yesterday, we reported that 171 fans will receive bans for this disgusting act.

However, a report explains how Inter fans have committed an equally-shameful act.

According to Ansa via ilBianconero, chants of “Liverpool Liverpool” were heard from the entire away section.

This is a clear reference to the Heysel disaster that ensued in the 1985 European Cup final when a pre-match brawl between Liverpool and Juventus fans in the stadium tragically ended the lives of 39 Bianconeri supporters, including women and children.

Juve FC say

We have always insisted that any Juventus fan who commits a despicable act must be punished severely.

However, we expect authorities to take a similarly firm stand on those who still repulsively celebrated a tragedy that ended the lives of innocent victims.