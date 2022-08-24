Inter vs Juventus – Former Serie A ace names the better-equipped team

Inter Milan and Juventus are two of Italy’s biggest clubs and they have maintained their rivalry until now.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have been competing for the biggest prizes in Italian football for some time and they remain two of the favourites to win the league title this season.

Inter has done better than Juve domestically in the last two campaigns and the Bianconeri would be keen to return to the top of Italian football this term.

However, which of them is more equipped to achieve success in this campaign?

Former AC Milan man, Zvonimir Boban, believes the Milanese side looks better prepared for this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve are hungry, they have quality, but I have many doubts … Even if Vlahovic makes the difference in Italy. Inter is always the favourite, but it is an open fight. Taking back Lukaku was a big blow. Roma were no less with Dybala.”

Juve FC Says

Inter remains one of our main rivals in Italy, and the Nerazzurri will continue to give us serious competition for the top place in Italian football.

However, we don’t need to focus on what they are doing. Instead, we will become the top side in the country again if we stay focused on rebuilding our team.