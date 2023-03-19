Inter vs Juventus: Three keys to victory for the Bianconeri in Derby d’Italia (Opinion)

This Sunday, Inter and Juventus will brawl in one of the most intriguing showdowns of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri have already emerged victorious with two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium back in November. So can they complete the double over their hated rivals?

This certainly won’t be an easy task for Max Allegri’s men, especially at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but the manager will be hoping to outfox his counterpart Simone Inzaghi in the tactical battle.

So here are three keys to victory for Juventus in the second Derby d’Italia of the season.

Expose Aging Backline

With Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar both unavailable, the Nerazzurri will be missing their two most important defenders, so Inzaghi will resort to a makeshift defense that features the declining Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Darmian in an unusual position alongside veteran Francesco Acerbi.

Thus, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria should try to draw the backline out of their areas which would leave Inter vulnerable at the back, as their slow defenders would struggle to catch Juventus players on counter attacks, especially the likes of Filip Kostic, Juan Cuadrado and Adrien Rabiot.

Physical Duels

As usual, the middle of the park remains the most decisive battle in this type of razor-tight contest. Admittedly, Inter’s midfielders might be technically superior to their Juventus counterparts. We’re talking about Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Nevertheless, Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli should have the upper hand if they turn it into a physical contest. Hence, the Bianconeri must try to close the spaces to prevent their opponents from exploiting their on-the-ball skills, and lure them into a cagey affair where they can come out on top.

Nullify Lautaro

Whether it will be Romelu Lukaku or Edin Dzeko leading the frontline, Lautaro Martinez remains the main talisman amongst Inzaghi’s men. Therefore, nullifying his threat remains absolutely crucial for Juve’s chances in this clash.

Even Locatelli and Rabiot should lend a hand in this task, as the Argentine likes to lurk between the lines before suddenly storming into the box.

At least one Juventus player has to mark the World Cup winner every time the Beneamata have possession.,