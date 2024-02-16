Juventus and Inter Milan share a fierce rivalry on and off the field, but Inter also has a rivalry with their city neighbours AC Milan.

Both Milan clubs share the same stadium and have similarly been successful in Europe and domestically.

Inter and AC Milan have won a league title in the last three seasons, with Juve last winning the Scudetto in 2020.

This term, the Bianconeri and Inter have been the main rivals at the top of the Serie A table, and they have been delivering top performances whenever they play.

Inter and Juve have met twice in the league this term, and each game showed how big the rivalry between both clubs is.

However, some will argue that the game between Inter and Milan is just as significant. Mourinho has managed the Nerazzurri and believes the Italian Derby is the biggest.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Inter-Juve is the real rivalry, not Inter-Milan – he says -. I remember the first derby with the Rossoneri. I was on our bus, I looked out and saw the fans with different scarves arriving together, friendly: I didn’t feel it was a great derby. When you play with Inter against Juve, however, you immediately feel that there is something historically complicated between the two teams.”

Juve FC Says

The games between us and Inter Milan are the biggest fixture in Italian football, and it does not matter what anyone thinks.