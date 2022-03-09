Inter yet to reach an agreement for Italian midfielder, leaving the door open for Juve

Despite the departure of Manuel Locatelli and manager Roberto De Zerbi, Sassuolo remain one of the most impressive and entertaining clubs in Serie A.

The Neroverdi excel when playing against the big Italian boys, and have pulled off stunning wins at the expenses of Juventus, Milan and Inter this season.

That is because the Emilians still possess a host of young and exciting talent under the guidance of new manager Alessio Dionisi.

The list includes the likes of Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori and Hamed Junior Traorè.

However, we must also mention Davide Frattesi who has thus far managed to make up for Locatelli’s departure.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a transfer to Inter next season.

But according to Goal via JuventusNews24, the Italian champions are yet to agree a deal with Sassuolo for the Roma native.

Therefore, Juventus remains hopeful of sealing a deal for the player under the nose of their arch-rivals.

This season, Frattesi has so far scored four Serie A goals (including one at the Allianz Stadium) and provided two assists for his teammates.

Juve FC say

Even though the Italian is obviously an interesting talent and will only improve in the future, he’s not exactly the type of player that the Old Lady’s midfield is crying out for.

The Sassuolo man is an excellent box-to-box midfielder who can penetrate the opposition’s area and contribute in goals.

The Bianconeri mostly need a playmaker in the middle of the park, but still, replacing Adrien Rabiot with Frattesi would be a significant improvement.