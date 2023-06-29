Interest grows in Miretti as Juventus remains undecided about his future

This is a pivotal summer for Fabio Miretti as Juventus contemplates the future of one of their most promising academy graduates.

The midfielder has experienced a rapid ascent to the first team ever since Max Allegri granted him his debut at an early stage of his career.

Having remained with the first team since then, the club is now keen on ensuring his continued development.

However, Nicolo Fagioli surpassed him in the pecking order before the conclusion of last season, and Miretti may find himself behind Nicolo Rovella next season when the loanee from Monza returns to the club.

Consequently, Juventus faces a significant decision, and they are currently considering the option of sending Miretti out on loan to acquire more valuable experience.

Although the club has yet to reach a definitive verdict, several teams have already expressed substantial interest in securing his services.

According to Calciomercato, at least four clubs are eager to loan Miretti during this transfer window.

The mentioned clubs include Genoa, Salernitana, Atalanta, and Empoli. The latter is also contemplating requesting his signature as part of a deal that would see Fabiano Parisi join Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is an exciting talent, but he might struggle to play often next season if he stays at the club.

The midfielder will do well at a smaller club and we should explore sending him out on loan to get more game time.