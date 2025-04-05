Juventus has been closely monitoring Sandro Tonali for quite some time, especially as the midfielder continues to impress in the Premier League with Newcastle United. His abilities were already clear when he played for AC Milan in Serie A, but at that time, it would have been difficult for Juventus to secure his signature. AC Milan would have preferred to sell Tonali to a club abroad, making it challenging for Juventus to bring him to Turin. Now that he is playing outside of Italy, it may be easier for Juventus to negotiate a deal.

Despite this, Juventus remains vigilant in tracking Tonali’s progress, although signing a player from Newcastle United is never straightforward. The Premier League club is known for being particularly reluctant to sell key players, which adds another layer of difficulty to any potential move. However, Juventus still hopes they can convince Newcastle to part with the talented midfielder.

So why is Juventus so keen on Tonali? Naturally, his talent alone makes him an attractive prospect for the club. Tonali has proven himself to be a skilled and reliable midfielder, and his performances in the Premier League only bolster his reputation. However, there is another key factor behind Juventus’ interest, which Tuttojuve has revealed: the club is eager to increase the number of Italian players in their squad.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Currently, Juventus boasts a large number of foreign stars from various countries and continents, and the club is keen to bring in more Italian talent. This is one of the main reasons Tonali appeals to Juventus, as his presence would contribute to a more Italian-centric squad. Juventus has always had a rich tradition of Italian players, and the club is eager to return to that philosophy, balancing its international stars with a stronger Italian presence.

While Tonali’s potential addition would be a significant boost for Juventus, it’s important to note that securing his services would not come cheap. The cost of signing a player of his calibre, especially from a club like Newcastle United, would be substantial.