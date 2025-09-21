On Saturday evening, Juventus squandered the opportunity to maintain a perfect record by settling for a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Francisco Conceicao gave the visitors an early lead, but a dubious spot-kick awarded to the Gialloblu allowed Gift Orban to score the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

As usual, the official Juventus website picked up the standout stats and facts recorded in the aftermath of what was a controversial contest marred by Antonio Rapuano’s questionable refereeing.

Francisco Conceicao breaks his duck

First of all, Conceicao managed to break a long goal drought in Serie A that dates back to February, when he scored the winner against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

On that occasion, the Portuguese winger was set up by Randal Kolo Muani who provided him with a fabulous assist. Nevertheless, the source notes that the 22-year-old has now scored four goals in Serie A, and three of them were created by Khephren Thuram, including Saturday’s.

Speaking of Thuram, he now has four Serie A assists to his name in 2025, on par with Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who was also decisive on Saturday against Udinese. Among Serie A midfielders, only Como’s Nico Paz has provided more assists (6) in this calendar year.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On another note, Juventus have scored more goals outside the box than any other Serie A team this season. Only Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and Barcelona have more long-range strikes than the Old Lady among Europe’s Top Five League clubs this term, with four for each.

Although it wasn’t his performance, this contest marked Dusan Vlahovic’s 150th appearance in Serie A.

Finally, Orban became only the third Verona player to score a spot-kick against Juventus since 2004/05, following in the footsteps of Luca Toni in May 2016 and Giampaolo Pazzini in February 2020.