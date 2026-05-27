Italy’s national football team is going through a difficult period in international football after failing to qualify for the World Cup once again, with Silvio Baldini currently serving as interim manager during a transitional phase for the national side.

With Italy absent from the World Cup, many supporters will now turn to following other countries’ sides in the tournament, and passing the time on an internet casino while they wait for the national team’s rebuild to take shape.

The Italian Football Federation is taking time to appoint a permanent manager, although the team already has fixtures scheduled for the June international break. Italy will face Greece and Luxembourg as part of these matches, which are being used to assess a new generation of players and begin a rebuilding process following recent disappointments.

Baldini has taken a bold approach with his first squad selection, naming a heavily inexperienced group made up largely of young players from Serie B, Serie C and Juventus’ Next Gen system. The decision marks a clear shift towards long-term development and restructuring within the national setup.

Youth Revolution in Italy Squad

One of the most striking aspects of Baldini’s selection is the emphasis on youth, with only goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma retained from the established senior core. The remainder of the squad consists of emerging players who have been given an opportunity to step into the international environment at an early stage of their careers.

Juventus Next Gen players Giacomo Faticanti and Giovanni Daffara have both been included in the squad. Daffara has impressed while on loan at Avellino and is expected to be among the goalkeeping options, while Faticanti has earned a surprise call-up despite not yet featuring for Juventus’ senior team.

Faticanti is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in Italy and continues to develop within the Juventus Next Gen structure. His inclusion reflects Baldini’s willingness to reward potential and long-term promise over senior experience.

Rebuilding Italy’s Future Core

This approach signals a broader attempt to reshape Italy’s national team identity following a series of underwhelming qualification campaigns. The focus is now on building a cohesive group capable of competing at major tournaments in the future rather than relying on established names from previous cycles.

The upcoming matches against Greece and Luxembourg will provide an important opportunity to evaluate this new group in competitive conditions, with Baldini expected to closely assess performances as Italy begin a new chapter.

While the squad is inexperienced, the intention is to lay foundations for long-term stability and identify players capable of forming the backbone of the national team in years to come.