Juventus remains interested in a move for Charlie Patino, as the Arsenal youngster continues to impress for Swansea City this season.

He joined the Championship club on loan to secure more playing time, which wouldn’t be readily available to him at the Emirates.

The youngster is now considered one of the top talents in the Championship, and this might be his final season as an Arsenal player.

Juve has been closely monitoring his progress with serious interest and believes he could become a valuable midfield asset for their team.

While it appears that their primary focus is on acquiring more established players who can instantly make an impact, Patino remains on their radar.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are collaborating with intermediaries who can facilitate the deal.

Once a breakthrough occurs, Juventus will table an offer for his signature and seek to finalise the deal.

Juve FC Says

Patino has been one of the finest youngsters in England’s top two divisions and will do well for a bigger club.

He may not start immediately in Turin, but if we sign him, he will be a key contributor to our success with time.

But we need to sign an established midfielder next month to have a strong second half of the season.