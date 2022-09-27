Juventus was keen to bolster their squad with several new players in the last transfer window.

They had just ended a season without a single trophy and that demanded they make new signings to avoid a repeat of the situation.

The club backed Max Allegri with some new players, but they struggled to land a new experienced striker, as the gaffer had requested.

One player that caught their attention was Marko Arnautovic of Bologna.

He joined them after returning from China and scored in double figures last season.

The Bianconeri contacted Bologna via an intermediary, but they turned down the enquiry.

Marco Busiello, who worked on the deal, has now opened up on what went down.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Bianconeri asked for information on the boy, as is normal given that we are talking about a great centre forward in the height of psycho-physical maturity. Bologna, however, does not he never wanted to talk about it.

“The Rossoblù managers have always considered Arnautovic unsaleable. It would suit any team, starting with Bologna, which I think will keep him tight.”

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is one of the finest strikers in Serie A, and Bologna could get relegated if they lose him. That alone should make them ignore Juve’s interest and keep him.

We eventually signed Arkadiusz Milik, and the Poland international has been doing well so far.