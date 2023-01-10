Angel di Maria joined Juventus in the summer on a one-year deal and the attacker could leave the club at the end of this season.

He has been injury-prone and seemed to have accepted the offer to improve his chances of being called up by Argentina for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His dream remains to finish his career in South America, which is why it is hard to think he will extend his Bianconeri deal beyond the current term.

The former Manchester United flop wants to finish his playing days at Rosario Central, but they are not the only club from that continent interested in him.

Internacional of Brazil also has an interest and their president has confirmed it in a recent interview.

“About Di Maria, there was an interview when I was asked about several players,” said Alessandro Barcellos via Football Italia.

“I said that we were monitoring them, we need to see what the market has t offer. There is nothing concrete.

“He knows how we work, we’ve always been clear about the financial situation and at the moment, there is no negotiation for this footballer [Di Maria].”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is at the end of his career and it will not be a surprise if he does not extend his deal with us.

Heading back to his home continent is clearly a good way to end his career, however, we need the ex-PSG man to be fitter and begin to play more often for us in this second half of the term as we chase some trophies domestically and in Europe.