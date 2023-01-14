Internacional wants to sign Di Maria this month

Internacional has been linked with a move for Juventus attacker Angel di Maria with the Argentinian set to finish his career back home in South America.

The World Cup winner moved to Juventus at the start of this season as a free agent and has been a key player for Juve in their bid to end the term successfully.

However, it is widely believed that this might be his only season in black and white because he wants to end his career in his homeland.

The winger is now attracting the attention of more clubs in South America, with the latest coming from the Brazilian club Internacional.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Brazilians are not even prepared to wait until the end of the season to add him to their squad.

Instead, they want the transfer to happen this month and will push to get Juve to release the former Benfica attacker.

Juve FC Says

Internacional is an ambitious club and there is no harm in trying to get a world-class player, but it is unthinkable for Juve to lose Di Maria this month.

He is one of the finest experienced players in their squad now and his departure could make the black and whites struggle to win matches.