As is often the case, Juventus coach Max Allegri will be left with a small host to work with during the international break while the bulk of the squad reports to national duty.

But while 16 players from the senior squad received call-ups, Arkadiusz Milik’s omission raised some eyebrows.

The 29-year-old has been a stalwart for the Polish national team for almost eight years. But amidst the team’s struggles, Head coach Michał Probierz decided to ring some changes.

Therefore, the former Napoli hitman will remain at Continassa for the next couple of weeks.

On the other hand, JuventusNews24 enlists the Bianconeri stars who will join their national teams during the November international break.

Naturally, the Italian block is the largest, with Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli and Andrea Cambiaso all joining Luciano Spalletti’s ranks.

Adrien Rabiot has expectedly received his ticket to join the French national team, while Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic will feature for Serbia.

Also in Europe, Juventus teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz earned a call-up to the Turkish senior team. Wojciech Szczesny will be the lone Bianconeri star with Poland in Milik’s absence.

Weston McKennie and Gleison Bremer will have long trips as they join USMNT and Brazil respectively. They’re usually accompanied by their compatriots, but Timothy Weah, Danilo and Alex Sandro are all injured.

Moreover, Fabio Miretti will feature for Italy U21 while Samuel Iling-Junior joins England U21. Young Dutch defender Dean Huijsen received a call-up from Netherlands U19 and Joseph Nonge joins Belgium U20.

Update: Locatelli and Huijsen had to return early due to injury concerns.