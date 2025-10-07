Juventus have released several players for the October international window, while others remain in Turin to continue training. After a short break, those who have stayed behind will resume work during this period, offering the club a valuable opportunity to focus on recovery and preparation. This window could also prove beneficial for the Bianconeri as they aim to welcome back two key players who have been sidelined through injury.

Bremer and Miretti Close to Returning

Gleison Bremer has missed the last two matches due to injury, while Fabio Miretti has struggled for fitness throughout the season, featuring only sparingly under Igor Tudor. Both players are now nearing full recovery, and Juventus view them as important members of the squad for the remainder of the campaign.

According to Tuttojuve, the duo are expected to be ready for action immediately after the international break, which would allow Tudor to include them in the squad for the upcoming fixture against Como. The return of Bremer would strengthen the defence with his composure and aerial presence, while Miretti’s creativity and energy in midfield could add much-needed dynamism to the team’s attacking play.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Boost for Juventus Ahead of Tricky Fixture

The forthcoming match against Como is anticipated to be another challenging encounter, and Juventus will be eager to return to winning ways. The presence of Bremer and Miretti could provide the necessary lift in both morale and performance, helping the team to rediscover its rhythm.

Supporters are hopeful that the reintegration of these two players will mark a turning point in the season. After several difficult weeks, Juventus aim to rebuild consistency and confidence, using the international window as a reset period. Having Bremer and Miretti back on the pitch would not only strengthen the squad but also symbolise renewed optimism within the camp. Their return could be exactly what the Bianconeri need to secure a long-awaited victory and reignite their momentum in the coming fixtures.